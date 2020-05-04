UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 91 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 91 – which includes 78 recovered, four deaths and nine active cases.

One case is hospitalized, and this case is in critical condition. 79 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

For additional – information including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco