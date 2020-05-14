LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 96 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 96 – including 89 recovered, four deaths and three active cases.

One case is hospitalized.

35 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

