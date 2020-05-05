UPDATE: No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bell County, 193 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are no new cases of COVID-19. This means the total of confirmed cases still stands at 193.

The district says there are now 122 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District