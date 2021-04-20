UPDATE: North Waco shooting victim dies

WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers were sent to the 3800 block of Parkwood Drive Tuesday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

The first officers to arrive found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard. Further investigations into the shooting led officers to believe the man shot was involved in the shooting only a block away on Parkwood.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. At this time, detectives are still working to identify this man.

Officers also went to the private residence on Parkwood Drive, where they were able to find the other individual involved in the shooting. Officers learned the shooting occurred inside of the residence on Parkwood. The individual involved in the shooting was on scene, and has been cooperative with officers and detectives.

Detectives are still working to find the cause of the shooting, but feel confident this was an isolated incident, and that there is no current or active threat to the surrounding community.

Source: Waco Police Department