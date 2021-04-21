UPDATE: North Waco shooting victim identified

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The man involved in the Parkwood Drive shooting has been identified.

19-year-old Ryan Abbott, of Waco, and his family has been notified of his death. Detectives are still working to determine what happened in this case, and what led up to the other man involved to fire a weapon at Abbott.

No charges have been filed, and the shooter in the case has continued to be cooperative with detectives.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Waco Police officers were sent to the 3800 block of Parkwood Drive Tuesday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

The first officers to arrive found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard. Further investigations into the shooting led officers to believe the man shot was involved in the shooting only a block away on Parkwood.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. At this time, detectives are still working to identify this man.

Officers also went to the private residence on Parkwood Drive, where they were able to find the other individual involved in the shooting. Officers learned the shooting occurred inside of the residence on Parkwood. The individual involved in the shooting was on scene, and has been cooperative with officers and detectives.

Detectives are still working to find the cause of the shooting, but feel confident this was an isolated incident, and that there is no current or active threat to the surrounding community.

Source: Waco Police Department