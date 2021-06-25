UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting occurs at College Station’s Bee Creek Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: A man with a firearm attempts to shoot a police officer, but is instead shot by the officer.

College Station PD officers were in the 1600 block of Valley View Drive on an unrelated call for service, when they heard sounds of nearby gunfire and responded to the source.

Officers found a group of people gathered nearby in the 2000 block of Longmire Circle, where one person suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately began rendering aid, while other individuals ran away.

Around this same time, 9-1-1 received a call of a person armed with a weapon who was entering Bee Creek Park.

One of the first officers to arrive at Bee Creek Park found a man armed with a handgun. When the man raised his gun toward an officer, an officer fired one round, striking the man. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The man from the first scene, having suffered a suspected gunshot injury, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, this man also succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are actively searching for an individual who fled the scene. It is not believed there is a danger to the public at this time, but investigators are seeking information from anyone else who witnessed or was involved in this scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call investigations at (979) 764-3600, or call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting at Bee Creek Park.

The department is maintaining a large police presence in the area. Several law enforcement agencies have responded to assist. Travelers and residents are urged to avoid this area, the department said on social media Friday afternoon.

According to the City of College Station, Adamson Lagoon is being closed for the remainder of the day. All customers are being given a rain check.

Source: College Station Police Department