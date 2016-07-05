UPDATE: Officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting identified

UPDATE 7/7/2016 11:30 AM: Local 33 has obtained photos of the officers involved in the Alton Sterling Shooting. —————————————————————————————————– UPDATE 7/6/2016 10:55 AM: The BRPD identified the officers involved in the Alton Sterling Shooting as Blane Salamoni, a 4 year veteran and Howie Lake II, a 3 year veteran. —————————————————————————————————– UPDATE 7/6/2016 10:20 AM: Governor Edwards announces that the investigation will be lead by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Middle District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the the FBI. —————————————————————————————————–



UPDATE 7/6/2016 9:55 AM: Governor Edwards to hold press conference at 10 A.M. and Baton Rouge Police Department to hold press conference at 11 A.M. —————————————————————————————————– UPDATE 7/6/2016 8:55 AM: Governor Edwards reported to be meeting with Louisiana State Police this morning. —————————————————————————————————– UPDATE 7/5/2016: Video obtained by WVLA/WGMB shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge. UPDATE 7/5/2016: The shooting victim, identified as 37-year-old Alton Sterling, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, according to EBR Coroner’s Office. Also, State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle tells Local33/FOX 44 that in a phone conservation with BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie, she was told that the police officers’ body cams had fallen off, and the video is not useable. —————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY Baton Rouge Police were called out to the to the corner of Fairfields Avenue and North Foster Drive at around 12:35 this morning. An anonymous call to police said that there was a man outside of the convenience store with a gun, and he was making threats to people. A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police said that once officers arrived, there were involved in an altercation with the suspect. One of the officers opened fire and killed the suspect. Baton Rouge Police do have video surveillance from the convenience store along with dash cam footage from the police cruiser. This shooting is still under investigation and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest developments as they come in.

