UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Falls County crash

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Texas State Troopers tell FOX44 News a multi-vehicle car crash has killed at least one person and injured several more.

They say it happened near the intersection of CR 183 and Highway 7 near the Brazos River in Falls County.

A Hyundai stopped behind a truck which was turning off of Highway 7 westbound. The Hyundai was hit from behind by a Dodge.

The Hyundai was knocked into the eastbound lane, where a Chevrolet slammed into it. This collision pushed the Hyundai down the bank of the Brazos River.

The driver of the Hyundai has been taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene.

