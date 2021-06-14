UPDATE: One dead, five injured in Madisonville plane crash

MADISONVILLE, Texas – At least one person is dead and five others were hurt after a small plane crash in Madisonville.

The deceased person has been identified as 68-year-old Apolo Diaz, of Kansas City, Missouri. The five passengers names have not been released. Three are in Bryan/College Station Hospitals, one is in Temple, and one is in Houston.

The crash happened early Monday morning as the plane was trying to land at the Madisonville Municipal Airport.

Right now there is no word on the conditions of those who survived the crash, and the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety