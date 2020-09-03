UPDATE: One killed, child hurt in crash near Moody

The Department of Public Safety reports one person killed and a child critically injured in a Tuesday evening traffic crash near Moody.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said it happened about 6:15 p.m. on FM 107 at Blue Cut Road northwest of Moody.

Howard said a Ford Mustang entered the intersection from Blue Cut road and was struck by a truck tractor rig that was westbound on FM 107. The Mustang overturned.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Shawn Carter, of Moody, was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been notified.

A five-year-old passenger was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital, and was listed in critical condition.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety