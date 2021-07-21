UPDATE: One killed, six injured in I-35 crash near Bell Co. Expo Center

UPDATE: The victim of Tuesday’ss fatal pileup has been identified as a 13-year-old-boy from Florida.

BELTON, Texas – One person has been killed and six others were transported to hospitals as the result of a crash involving a total of seven vehicles on I-35 northbound near the Bell County Expo Center.

Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Wasko said the crash occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, as traffic slowed approaching the I-14 intersection – where TXDOT had one lane closed to make some emergency repairs.

Traffic had backed up from this location, and one vehicle approaching collided with those near the end of the backup.

Following the crash, the northbound side was shut down and traffic backed up to Salado. Among the injured, two were under the age of 17. A total of twelve people were involved.

The investigation was continuing into the early afternoon, with traffic reported still moving very slowly. It was noted that even after the crash was completely cleared, traffic was expected to remain slow due to the lane closure from the repair work.

The name of the deceased had not been released by early afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.