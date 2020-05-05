UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County, 92 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 92 – which includes 81 recovered, four deaths and seven active cases.

One case is hospitalized, and this case is in critical condition. 75 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

The new case is in the 20-29 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco