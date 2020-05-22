UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 107 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 107 – which includes 90 recovered, four deaths, and 13 active cases.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition. 53 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

National Guard Testing Site Results

109 negative tests

158 pending tests

The one new case is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – please visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco