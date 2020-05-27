UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 113 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 113, which includes 95 recovered, four deaths and 14 active cases.

No cases are hospitalized. 51 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

The one new case is in the 50-59 years of age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco