UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 118 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 118 – which includes 98 recovered, four deaths and 16 active cases.

No cases are hospitalized. 47 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

The new case is in the 0-19 years of age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco