UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 121 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 121 – which includes 106 recovered, four deaths and nine active cases.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition. 57 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Long-Term Care Facility testing results:

252 negative test results

13 pending tests

0 positive tests results

The one new case is in the 20-29 years of age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco