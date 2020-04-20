UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 77 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 77.

Three cases are hospitalized, and all three of these are in critical condition.

58 cases have recovered. There are 15 active cases.

81 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

The one new case is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more, you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco