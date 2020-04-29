UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 88 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says it has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 88.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition. 72 cases have recovered.

62 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco