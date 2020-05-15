UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 97 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 97 – which includes 89 recovered, four deaths and four active cases.

Two cases are hospitalized, but not in critical condition. 30 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

The one new case is in the 20-29 years of age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco