UPDATE: One new COVID-19 case confirmed in McLennan County, 50 total

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 50.  

Five cases are hospitalized, with four cases in critical condition. 15 cases have recovered. There has been one death in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVEDNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES
March 17th – 21st16
March 22nd– 28th20
3-29-201
3-30-203
3-31-206
4-1-203
4-2-201
4-3-200

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have on-line screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected. 

For general question on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890. For more information, you can go here.

Source: City of Waco

