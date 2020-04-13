UPDATE: One new COVID-19 case confirmed in McLennan County, 72 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 72.

Five cases are hospitalized, and four of these are in critical condition. 40 cases have recovered.

93 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been three deaths in McLennan County. The unattended death from April 8 has been confirmed as having COVID-19.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley confirmed with FOX44 News that the man who died April 8th was Taro Joseph Johnson, Jr. She ordered an autopsy from American Forensic because there were no obvious signs of death and he had no known health issues.

From the results of a service autopsy, his official cause of death will be listed as COVID-19.

The one new case reported is in the 60 years of age and older group.

For more information – including age, race, ethnicity, gendered, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco