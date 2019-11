ELM MOTT, Texas – An Elm Mott house fire which left one man dead is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of East Hilltop after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, and some remained at the scene until after 7:00 a.m. A man was declared dead at the scene.

FOX44 has learned the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an origin and cause investigation of the fire.

