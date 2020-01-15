UPDATE: One person dead in Lorena crash

LORENA, Texas – Texas State Troopers say one person has died in a crash on Spring Valley Road near Towne W. Drive, just north of Lorena.

Investigators say a Ford Expedition was going west when it drove off the road for some unknown reason. It overturned after striking a culvert, ejecting the driver.

Troopers have not identified the driver, but say she was not wearing a seat belt. A helicopter took the woman to Baylor Scott and White in Waco where she died.

The crash temporarily shut down parts of Spring Valley Road, between Hewitt and Old Lorena Road.

