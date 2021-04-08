UPDATE: One person dead, others injured in Bryan shooting, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas – Texas DPS is giving an update on the shooting in Bryan at 7:45 p.m.

The Bryan Police Department and first responders responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Texas DPS says seven victims have been confirmed – one is dead. Four have been transported in critical condition to CHI St. joseph in Bryan. One with a minor injury has been transported to CHI In CS. There was also a medical call related to the incident.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James says witnesses identified the suspect. It has been confirmed the suspect is an employee of a nearby business.

Jane Long Intermediate was placed on lockdown because of the reported shootings. The students have since been released.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said, “It’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Thursday evening on the shooting:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.” – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on social media Thursday that a DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect. He remains in serious, but stable condition.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Sources: Bryan Police Department, Office of Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives