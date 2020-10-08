UPDATE: Person of interest identified in College Station homicide investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The person found dead in a College Station apartment has been identified as 19-year-old Angie Crystal Saucedo.

Authorities have confirmed that investigators spent a few hours at a landfill on Wednesday in connection to this investigation. This activity occurred as a result of investigators conducting a thorough investigation, and due to a nearby dumpster which had recently been emptied.

A person of interest has been identified, and is now the suspect in this homicide investigation. 22-year-old Cristian Gomez Gonzalez, of Lewisville, has been arrested by warrant on a charge of Tampering With Evidence.

The investigation into this suspicious death is ongoing. If you have any information about what may have happened, please call 979-764-3600.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an area apartment.

Officers and paramedics responded to The Zone Apartments at 2001 Holleman Drive West on Tuesday afternoon for a person who was found dead. Detectives and crime scene personnel with the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. No identifying information can be released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with any information can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600, or anonymously via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).

Source: College Station Police Department