UPDATE: Police investigation at Waco Dollar General

WACO, Texas – Waco police officers converged at the Dollar General on the corner of Bosque and New Road Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Fernando Sandoval, went into the business and was attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. An officer arrived and began to take the suspect into custody.

Sandoval resisted the arrest and began violently fighting the officer. He bit the officer on his right forearm, and during the struggle the officer broke a bone in his right hand and additionally received cuts to his head.

Sandoval was eventually subdued and arrested. He is now charged with Aggravated Assault, Forgery, Resisting Arrest and Attempt to take a Weapon from an Officer.

The officer was taken for a medical evaluation and is expected to recover. The suspect was taken for medical clearance.