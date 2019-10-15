UPDATE: Police investigation at Waco Dollar General

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Waco police officers converged at the Dollar General on the corner of Bosque and New Road Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Fernando Sandoval, went into the business and was attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. An officer arrived and began to take the suspect into custody. 

Sandoval resisted the arrest and began violently fighting the officer. He bit the officer on his right forearm, and during the struggle the officer broke a bone in his right hand and additionally received cuts to his head. 

Sandoval was eventually subdued and arrested. He is now charged with Aggravated Assault, Forgery, Resisting Arrest and Attempt to take a Weapon from an Officer.

The officer was taken for a medical evaluation and is expected to recover. The suspect was taken for medical clearance. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected