UPDATE: Reese Creek Road homicide victim, suspect identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The victim in the Reese Creek Road homicide has been identified as 48 year-old Luis Eddie Cosme, of Killeen.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case on Friday and issued a complaint charging 25 year-old Bryan Jamal Dunn from the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia, with murder.

Dunn was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, and his bond is set at $1,000,000. Dunn is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Source: Killeen Police Department

