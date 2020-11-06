UPDATE: Remote instruction for all G.W. Carver students extended through November 20

WACO, Texas – G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Dr. Isaac Carter sent the following message to Carver families and employees on Thursday:

“Throughout this pandemic, we have been working closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to protect the health and safety of our students, our staff and the community. Today, we received guidance from the health district that our campus should remain closed through Nov. 20 in order to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

“Accordingly, all G.W. Carver Middle School students will continue learning remotely through Friday, Nov. 20. Our campus will reopen for in-person instruction after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 30.

“Since we made the decision to transition to fully remote instruction, eight more people, who have been on campus at G.W. Carver, have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus is most frequently transmitted when someone is within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, and our health services department is in the process of identifying anyone who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. However, given the number of cases, it may take more time than usual to complete that process.

“If your student was in close contact with someone who has tested positive, you will receive a personal phone call and will be instructed to quarantine your student at home for 14 days from their last contact with the person who tested positive. We expect to finish notifying close contacts from these cases by the end of the day tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 6).

“In the meantime, if your student has been learning in-person at G.W. Carver, I would encourage you to act as if they have been exposed to COVID-19. To the extent possible, your student should remain at home. Avoid congregate settings, limit public activities, and practice social distancing. Cover any coughs or sneezes. Clean hands often.

“You should also monitor your student for possible signs of COVID-19, which can vary from mild symptoms to severe illness and include the following:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

“Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If your student develops any of these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider.

“Free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“As I wrote in yesterday’s letter, we will also offer free rapid tests to screen students for COVID-19 before our campus reopens for in-person instruction. We’re still working out some of those details and will provide more information soon.”

Below is the original text from this story:

After six people at the G.W. Carver Middle School campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, a decision was made to close the campus as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Carver principal Dr. Isaac Carrier said, “Although no new cases have been reported so far today, several people have reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results. The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results. While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. “

The school will transition to fully remote instruction and the campus will remain closed for in-person instruction through at least next Wednesday, with initial plans to reopen the campus on Thursday, November 12.

“Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072, ” Dr. Carrier said.

The G.W. Carver campus is one of those operated under contract by Transformation Waco, which made the decision to shut down the in-person learning.