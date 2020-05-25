UPDATE: Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash in West

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: As of Monday afternoon, Allen West has left Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and was making his way home.

Previous story:

Allen West is recovering, in stable condition, and has his family with him.

West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations.

He will resume his normal calendar of activities as given clearance by his medical team.

Original Story Below:

Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is recovering in Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Sunday after being involved in a crash on his motorcycle.

According to the former Florida representative’s website, West was returning from Austin where he attended a ‘Free Texas Rally’ when the crash happened Saturday.

Texas DPS tells FOX44 News the crash took place near mile marker 353 on northbound I-35. That is in West. A car changed lanes in front of Lt. Col. West and another motorcyclist, and the pair crashed into each other while avoiding the car.

Both riders were taken to Baylor Scott & White with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush sent out a tweet in support of Lt. Col. West Saturday evening.

Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 23, 2020

Lt. Col. West is now a member of the Texas State Guard, a contributor to Fox News, and author of several books. He is also running for the Republican Party of Texas Chair.

West’s campaign manager tells FOX44 News that he is expected to be released from the hospital Monday.