UPDATE: Riesel police chief’s health slowly recovering

RIESEL, Texas – Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow’s health has continued in the right direction, but his recovery will be a lengthy one, according to the department.

They say Krumnow is currently inside of a regular recovery room and is doing great. Things are planned to get him transferred to a rehab closer to home.

Krumnow and Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones were both involved in a traffic accident earlier this month. Jones later died, while Krumnow suffered critical injuries.

The department wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers for the Krumnow family, the Jones family, and all who have been affected.

