UPDATE: Search for missing two-year-old called off for Monday night, expected to resume Tuesday morning

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The search for two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez has been called off for Monday night.

Crews are expected to resume the search Tuesday morning, when they say they can get a better picture of the scene.

Below is the previous text from this story:

An Amber Alert has now been issued for two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie is Caucasian, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 2’6″ tall.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Frankie’s whereabouts, you can call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500 or at (254) 750-7685.

Frankie Gonzalez. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police are actively searching for missing two-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie was last seen at Cameron Park, near University Parks and Herring Avenue, under the bridge. He is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt.

Anyone with any information on Frankie’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.