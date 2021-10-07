UPDATE: Search underway for missing Grimes County boy

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – A search is underway in Grimes County for a missing three-year-old boy.

Officials Christopher Ramirez disappeared Wednesday afternoon after following a dog into the woods. He was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire Subdivision in Plantersville.

Searchers spent Wednesday night looking for the boy, and were back out on Thursday to search for him.

Officials say the dog they believe Christopher followed returned to the neighborhood – but Christopher did not.

Officials say Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and mickey mouse shoes. If you have any helpful information, you can call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley