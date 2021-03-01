UPDATE: Second arrest made in fatal Belton shooting

BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: A second arrest was made Monday afternoon in connection with an August shooting in Belton.

17-year-old Robert Garnett, of Belton, was arrested by the Belton Police Department on a warrant related to the incident. Garnett is charged with murder, and is being held at the Bell County Jail.

On August 27, 2020, a 16-year-old was killed in the 400 block of Smith Street. On the evening

of the shooting, an investigation by the Belton Police Criminal Investigations Division led to the

arrest of a 16-year-old in Temple. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: City of Belton