UPDATE: Second arrest made in Frankie Gonzales case

WACO, Texas – A second arrest has been made in the Frankie Gonzales case.

Waco Police arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez Wednesday night in connection with the death. Lorenzo was arrested on a second-degree felony warrant, and is being charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child.

During the course of the investigation into the death of Frankie Gonzales, it was found Lorenzo signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services agreeing he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother Laura Villalon due to risk of harm to the children.

Lorenzo intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Laura in violation of the agreement made with the state. This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzales.

Although a second arrest has been made in this case, it is still an ongoing investigation.

Source: Waco Police Department