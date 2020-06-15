UPDATE: Second child at Ralph Wilson Youth Club tests positive for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Ralph Wilson Youth Club was notified by the parent of a member of its Summer Team Program Monday that their child has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club said in a press release that the child was placed under the supervision of the club’s nurse until the parent arrived to pick up the child. Staff then proceeded to disinfect all areas frequented by the child. A notice was given to all board members, staff and parents.

The decision has been made after this event to close the club for 24 hours, although the Bell County Public Health District has stated it is not posing a health threat to the community for the club to remain open.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple will remain open after a child at the summer camp tested positive for COVID-19.

The youth club was notified on June 7, 2020 about the positive test results, and says they have taken the proper steps with notifying the authorities.

The club is committed to detailed screening of employees and children.

The club will continue to operate at a reduced capacity to decrease the likelihood of crowding throughout the club.

Employees and youth have access to sanitizing stations, and all employees are required to wear a mask during their entire shift.