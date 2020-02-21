UPDATE: Second person arrested in Halloween party shooting

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department has said a second person has been arrested from the murder investigation at The Grove Apartments on S. University Parks Drive last November.

Krisean Gibson was arrested on February 17 by the Desoto Police Department. Gibson was arrested on a Murder Warrant issued by the Waco Police Department in reference to the case, and is now the second person arrested in this case.

Jamarine Long was arrested in early January, also on a warrant charging him with murder.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Waco Police Department