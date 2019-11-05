FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

UPDATE: Serial Texas bank robbers plea guilty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL TEXAS – Two people involved in Central Texas bank robberies earlier this year are now pleading guilty.

54-year-old Delida Mindieta and 25-year-old Alfredo Gonzales, Jr. were arrested in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Belton and Round Rock.

The Edna police chief says Marshals and agents arrested the two in May.

In addition to Round Rock and Belton, Mindieta is also a suspect in an April bank robbery in Edna, Texas.

Their trial is scheduled for a later date.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events