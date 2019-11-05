UPDATE: Serial Texas bank robbers plea guilty

CENTRAL TEXAS – Two people involved in Central Texas bank robberies earlier this year are now pleading guilty.

54-year-old Delida Mindieta and 25-year-old Alfredo Gonzales, Jr. were arrested in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Belton and Round Rock.

The Edna police chief says Marshals and agents arrested the two in May.

In addition to Round Rock and Belton, Mindieta is also a suspect in an April bank robbery in Edna, Texas.

Their trial is scheduled for a later date.

