UPDATE: Shooting at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department has confirmed a shooting took place at the Eastmark Apartments on Monday afternoon.

The department says there are no confirmed victims, and that the crime scene has shrunk. Patrol units are returning to service.

Criminal Investigations Detectives and Crime Scene are continuing to investigate.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department is investigating after gunfire was reported at some local apartments.

It has been reported the gunfire came from Eastmark Apartments, located at 2400 Central Park Lane – between Wolf Pen Creek Park and Southwest Parkway.

The department is urging people to avoid this area. If you know who is responsible, you can call the department at (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department