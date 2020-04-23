UPDATE: Shooting at Waco apartment complex leads to pursuit

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: Waco officers responded to the Trendwood Apartments Wednesday afternoon in reference to a possible shooting. Officers in the area found out a silver sedan was involved in the incident.

About the same time, an officer in the area noticed a silver Dodge sedan near Turner Street and Lenox Street – a few blocks away from the apartments. He attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle drove away.

This vehicle pursuit went from Turner Street and Lenox Street to Waco Drive, crossed the Brazos river, and eventually ended at W Waco Drive and Novalty Street – when the vehicle crashed into a light pole.

After the crash, the driver started running on foot and was caught only a block away after trying to throw marijuana down on the ground.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle was cooperative with officers, and was eventually released. There were, however, two children in the back seat of the vehicle.

The children were safely removed from the vehicle and given to a relative who came to the scene. They were eventually taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Devonte Wright, of Waco, who was arrested and charged with Evading in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Abandoning/Endangering a Child x2, Possession of Marijuana, and was also booked in on 18 traffic warrants.

Officers later learned this vehicle was not involved in the shooting at Trendwood. Nobody was injured during this incident.

Below is the original text from this story:

Waco Police were involved in a chase Wednesday afternoon stemming from an incident at Trendwood Apartments.

Police say a silver four-door sedan was involved in a shooting at the apartment complex.

The pursuit began on Turner Street and Lenox Street in east Waco, and ended at W Waco Drive and Novalty Street.







Officers say the driver ran off, but officers caught him. Two children were also in the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle involved in the pursuit ended up being unrelated to the shooting at the apartments.

The driver is accused of endangering the two children in the vehicle.

Source: Waco Police Department