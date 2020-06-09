UPDATE: Six new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 138 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received six new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 138 – which includes 116 recovered, four deaths and 18 active cases.

There are no hospitalizations. 116 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the six new cases, two cases are in the 0-19 age range, while two more cases are in the 20-29 age range. The final two cases are in the 30-39 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco