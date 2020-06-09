UPDATE: 6 people have now died from COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a sixth person has died from COVID-19.

The district is also reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 476.

The district says there are now 237 people who have recovered from the virus.

19,887 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

Here are where the COVID-19 cases have been reported:

180 – Temple

163 – Killeen

57 – Belton

45 – Bell County

31 – Harker Heights

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District