UPDATE: 6 people have now died from COVID-19 in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a sixth person has died from COVID-19.
The district is also reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 476.
The district says there are now 237 people who have recovered from the virus.
19,887 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.
Here are where the COVID-19 cases have been reported:
- 180 – Temple
- 163 – Killeen
- 57 – Belton
- 45 – Bell County
- 31 – Harker Heights
The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.
For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.
Source: Bell County Health District