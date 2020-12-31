UPDATE: Six suspects in Killeen weekend shootings identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Officers with the Killeen Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found a vehicle believed to have been used in the shootings in Killeen. Two adults and one juvenile were in the vehicle.

The adults have been identified as 20-year-old Devin Dayon Williams and 19-year-old Devan Duane Groves, both from Killeen. They were arrested for narcotics-related offenses. The investigation of any possible involvement of Williams and Groves with any of the shootings is ongoing.



L-R: Devin Dayon Williams, Devan Duane Groves. (Courtesy: Killeen PD)

On Monday, December 28, detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s office for the shooting on Alma Drive and a complaint was returned charging 19-year-old Shyheim Khali Matthews, of Killeen, with Aggravated Assault. The District Attorney subsequently issued complaints charging Matthews with three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Shyheim Khali Matthews. (Courtesy: Killeen PD)

On Tuesday, December 29, Matthews was found in a vehicle with three other occupants, and a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle failed to stop, and after a short pursuit the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive. Matthews and the three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and U.S. Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, pursued Matthews and the three individuals on foot. Officers apprehended all four suspects and took them into custody without incident. Four loaded handguns – one stolen out of Killeen – and illegal narcotics were seized from the scene.

The three other occupants of the vehicle have been identified as 23-year-old Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, 23-year-old Nathaniel Shineak Murph and 22-year-old Aaron Mikale Warren, all from Killeen. They were arrested for Evading.





L-R: Deondray Trevonn Lumpkin, Nathaniel Shineak Murph, Aaron Mikale Warren. (Courtesy: Killeen PD)

Murph has been charged with Evading in a Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Evading on Foot. Lumpkin and Warren have been charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marihuana (4 oz. – 5 lbs.) are pending.

The stolen handgun in this case was a handgun left in an unlocked vehicle in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department urges everyone to not leave firearms in unattended/parked vehicles, and to also lock vehicle doors when the vehicle is parked unoccupied.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department