UPDATE: Suspect apprehended after shots fired outside of Temple business

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Temple PD officers were able to apprehend the suspect at Shiloh Road, near Big Elm Road. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Noel Quiles. 

The department responded to a shots fired call Tuesday at Panel Specialists, Inc., located at 3410 Lucius McCelvey Drive.

The initial call came in at about 4:25 p.m. The suspect arrived at the business and wanted to speak to an employee outside. An argument ensued, and the suspect drew a weapon and fired at the employee. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled in what was described as a dark colored sedan. Officers are actively searching for the suspect.

Other agencies assisting in the arrest included the Troy Police Department, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, the Bell County Constable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Source: Temple Police Department

