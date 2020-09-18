UPDATE: Suspect arrested in investigation of suspicious deaths, victims identified

BELL COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the suspicious deaths, and the victims have been identified.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road Tuesday afternoon after being called by family members on scene who could not contact the residents of the home.

An initial check of the residence through unshaded windows allowed deputies on scene to see a person lying on the ground and unresponsive. Forced entry was made into the home, where two people were found dead.

The victims have been identified as 80-year-old Floyd Williams, and his wife 78-year-old Priscilla Williams.

The Bell County Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene technicians were sent to the scene, along with Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. J.P. Coleman, who ordered an autopsy to be performed by medical examiners with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas.

Preliminary autopsy reports on both victims show the manner of death to be by homicide, and injuries sustained were consistent with multiple gunshot wounds.

Information discovered on scene by investigators led them to identify a suspect in this case, and 50-year-old James Keith Williams was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies without incident. James Keith Williams is the son to both victims.

Bell County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office worked together throughout the day on the facts of the case, and James Keith Williams has been charged with Capital Murder of multiple persons. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Below is the original text from this story:

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Office