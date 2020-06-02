UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Verde Drive homicide

BRYAN, Texas – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department was able to identify a suspect Tuesday in the Verde Drive homicide through investigative leads.

The suspect willingly responded to the Bryan Police Department for an interview, where Probable Cause was obtained and an arrest warrant was issued for 24-year-old Ike Dashawnne Newton. He was arrested for murder without incident at the Bryan Police Department.

Bryan PD has no information indicating there are any other suspects. During the investigation, it was determined that Loretta Aguirre died due to a violent assault. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Below is the previous text from this story:

The victim has been identified as Loretta Lynn Aguirre, age 56 of Bryan.

Below is the original story:

The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to a homicide at the Twin City Condominiums located at 1107 Verde Drive. They discovered a woman dead in her residence. Another person was in the residence at the time, and is not injured.

It is early in the investigation, and investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide. It is believed to be an isolated incident, and does not believe the general public to be in danger at this time.

At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld.

Bryan PD is asking that if anyone has video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, to submit this to amayac@bryantx.gov.

Source: Bryan Police Department