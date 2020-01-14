UPDATE: Suspect identified in Killeen officer-involved shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The suspect in Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Killeen has been identified.

42-year-old Jason Wayne Brooks was not armed during this incident. Brooks had an active parole warrant for Parole Violation and was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Probationary Police Officer Jose Rosado, who was hired in 2018, will remain on administrative leave pending the results of the two investigations.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Killeen Police Department