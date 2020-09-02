UPDATE: Suspect in chase, hit-and-run crash identified

WACO, Texas – The person accused of hitting a pedestrian with his truck and then running away was being chased by an officer, according to Waco Police.

Officers are actively searching for 18-year-old Oscar Valentin Lopez. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

The crash happened on Saturday night, and sent the pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Waco detectives say an officer first started following a suspected drunk driver on Valley Mills Drive. When the suspect’s truck turned onto Wooded Acres, the officer turned on his siren. The officer says Lopez tried to escape.

Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch says the officer was told to stop the pursuit, but seconds later the black Chevy Silverado spun out at Bishop and Wooded Acres and turned onto Arroyo where it struck the pedestrian.

Chief Gentsch says the incident is under review to see if the officer violated any department policies.

Police report the passenger in the truck was still on the scene and had, as described by officers, “for the most part” was being cooperative.

Source: Waco Police Department