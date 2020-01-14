UPDATE: Suspect in fatal Cove traffic collision identified

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The man arrested in a fatal traffic collision in Copperas Cove has been identified.

An officer was called to the 100 block of Urbantke Lane Monday morning in reference to a hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. When the officer arrived, he met with the sergeant who said the pedestrian – identified as 32-year-old William Devauri Ames-Green, of Copperas Cove – was now dead. Two witnesses reported seeing a white SUV leaving the scene of the accident.

Dispatch advised Lance Tyler Anderson called the police department to report possible criminal mischief to his vehicle. Anderson described his vehicle as a white 2006 Ford Freestyle. Patrol officers were dispatched to Anderson’s residence and reported the damage was consistent with striking a person.

Officers made their way to Anderson’s residence and met with a detective, who identified a witness who saw Anderson arrive in the parking lot with the Freestyle. The witness reported seeing him causing damage to the vehicle.

Anderson attempted to report criminal mischief to the vehicle. He was informed his vehicle was used in a hit-and-run accident where someone was killed. Anderson agreed to come to the police department for an interview – where he admitted to striking something on Urbantke Lane. However, he insisted he did not know he struck a person.

Anderson admitted to leaving the scene of the accident, driving back to his residence, hiding marijuana which was concealed inside the vehicle, and causing additional damage to the vehicle in an attempt to stage a criminal mischief report.

Anderson was arrested for the charge of accident involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony. Judge William Price arraigned Anderson and issued a 100,000-surety bond on Tuesday.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department