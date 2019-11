GREENVILLE, Texas – The suspect in a shooting at a college Halloween party in East Texas has been released from jail.

23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzales, of Greenville, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Two people died in the shooting, and more than a dozen others were injured. Gonzales also has one prior conviction, including a traffic violation.

Source: Associated Press