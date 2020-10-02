UPDATE: Suspect in Harker Heights double homicide in custody

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – UPDATE: 36-year-old Jerry W. Baker was taken into custody by Harker Heights Police Thursday in relation to a double-homicide investigation at a residence located in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive.

Baker was charged with Capital Murder on Friday and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke with a bond set at $2,000,000. He is now being transported to the Bell County Jail.

The Harker Heights Police Department would like to thank the Copperas Cove Police

Department, Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, and the community of Harker Heights

and surrounding communities for their assistance and cooperation. This investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division.

This comes after Harker Heights Police received a call from the Copperas Cove Police Department on September 30 stating that a citizen requested a welfare check at a residence located in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive. Officers responded to the address and knocks at the door were met with no response.

Concerned for the welfare of the occupants inside, the officers were required to forcibly enter the home and discovered two gunshot victims who were dead. The two gunshot victims have been identified as 55-year-old Gina David Kearney and 35-year-old Michael David.

This incident is being investigated as murder, and one suspect is in custody pending arraignment. Preliminary investigation concludes that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department